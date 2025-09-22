© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Erica Kirk to lead Turning Point USA and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:21 AM MDT
People attend a vigil for Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Memorial Park in Provo, Friday, September 12, 2025.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Francisco Kjolseth
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters reporters Paighten Harkins and Sean Means talk about the week’s top stories, including the shooting and death of Charlie Kirk, Erica Kirk taking over Turning Point USA, and remembering the life of Utah resident and actor Robert Redford.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneCharlie KirkRobert Redford
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
