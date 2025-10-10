© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah’s disputed redistricting process and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:28 PM MDT
Reporters hold microphones up to a professionally-dressed woman and another person behind her.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, defends the Congressional map chosen by the Legislative Redistricting Committee, on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tamarra Kemsley, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including what’s next in Utah’s disputed redistricting process, now that lawmakers have adopted a map.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRBehind the HeadlinesUtah politicsChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
