Utah’s disputed redistricting process and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tamarra Kemsley, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including what’s next in Utah’s disputed redistricting process, now that lawmakers have adopted a map.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

