Utah’s disputed redistricting process and more on Behind the Headlines
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tamarra Kemsley, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including what’s next in Utah’s disputed redistricting process, now that lawmakers have adopted a map.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.
LINKS:
- Here’s what’s next in Utah’s disputed redistricting process, now that lawmakers have adopted a map
- LDS conference highlights: Dallin Oaks takes church reins, steps away from a Russell Nelson tradition
- Feds put polarizing southern Utah highway proposal back on the table, months after Biden administration rejected it