Utah election results, Dirtylicious, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Jose Davila IV, and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including election results across Utah, "Utah’s worst kept secret," and the cancellation of Dirtylicious in Provo.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

