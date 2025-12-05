© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Record spending in SLC, pro-LDS podcasting, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:16 PM MST
Salt Lake City police work a scene at 700 South and State Street on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Francisco Kjolseth
Salt Lake City police work a scene at 700 South and State Street on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Tamarra Kemsley join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including record spending boosting police budgets in Salt Lake City, how pro-LDS podcasts can both defend and divide the faith, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

In the last part of the program we hear a bonus excerpt from our October Access Utah interview with Michael Kleber-Diggs.

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneBudgetPolicePodcastThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
