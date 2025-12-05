Record spending in SLC, pro-LDS podcasting, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Tamarra Kemsley join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including record spending boosting police budgets in Salt Lake City, how pro-LDS podcasts can both defend and divide the faith, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:



In the last part of the program we hear a bonus excerpt from our October Access Utah interview with Michael Kleber-Diggs.

