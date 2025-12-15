© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Banned word backlash, USU's funding holdup, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:28 AM MST
Weber State University on Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Carmen Nesbitt and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a Utah university saying it will revise how it applies an anti-DEI law after a backlash over its banned words list, why Utah lawmakers still refuse to give USU full approval for its budget cut plan, the Utah County high school administrator accused of sharing ‘overtly’ religious messaging in video to students, and the possible effects of US Magnesium's shutdown.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
