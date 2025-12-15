Banned word backlash, USU's funding holdup, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Carmen Nesbitt and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a Utah university saying it will revise how it applies an anti-DEI law after a backlash over its banned words list, why Utah lawmakers still refuse to give USU full approval for its budget cut plan, the Utah County high school administrator accused of sharing ‘overtly’ religious messaging in video to students, and the possible effects of US Magnesium's shutdown.

