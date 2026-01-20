© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

UVU president stepping down, congressional maps, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 20, 2026 at 9:20 AM MST
A woman dancing with a smile on her face and a green flower scarf around her neck.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
UVU President Astrid Tuminez enters the stage dancing to Bruce Springsteen before delivering her annual "State of the University" address in the Keller Ballroom on Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Brooke Larsen, and Emily Anderson Stern join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including longtime Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez stepping down, Washington County's rejection of Utah’s new court-approved congressional map, and the open seats in upcoming legislative elections

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
Longtime Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez is stepping down
‘I’d like to be out of compliance’: Washington County rejects Utah’s new court-approved congressional map
13 Utah lawmakers won’t seek reelection in 2026 — but nearly every open seat is contested

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRmapsUVUUtah State LegislatureWashington County
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams