Politics
Behind the Headlines

Record low snowpack, data centers, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:28 PM MST
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah snowpack hitting the worst levels on record, Utah lawmakers wanting to cap incoming legislation, looking at Utah's future with data centers and energy usage, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
‘It’s horrible’ — Utah snowpack hits worst levels on record
‘Demonizing legislators for legislating’: How many bills are too many for Utah lawmakers?
Utah’s massive data centers can’t get the power they need, so they’re building their own

Behind the Headlines UPRUtah snowpackSnowLegislative SessionEnergyThe Salt Lake Tribune
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
