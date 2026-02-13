Record low snowpack, data centers, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah snowpack hitting the worst levels on record, Utah lawmakers wanting to cap incoming legislation, looking at Utah's future with data centers and energy usage, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

‘It’s horrible’ — Utah snowpack hits worst levels on record

‘Demonizing legislators for legislating’: How many bills are too many for Utah lawmakers?

Utah’s massive data centers can’t get the power they need, so they’re building their own

