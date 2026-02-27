© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah public lands, sports betting, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:13 PM MST
A vehicle drives along Utah Scenic Byway 12 in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument near Escalante on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A vehicle drives along Utah Scenic Byway 12 in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument near Escalante on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Andy Larsen, Brooke Larsen, and Addy Baird join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox saying sports betting on Kalshi is ‘destroying lives,’ the ongoing debate over Utah public lands, and Trevor Lee's controversial bill.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says sports betting on Kalshi is ‘destroying lives.’ The data is on his side.
Utah wants more control over federal lands. Here’s how lawmakers are advancing the fight.
Trevor Lee’s controversial immigration bill stalls as some Republicans push back

Public Lands Utah Public Lands Sports Sports Betting
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
