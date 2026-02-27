Utah public lands, sports betting, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Andy Larsen, Brooke Larsen, and Addy Baird join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox saying sports betting on Kalshi is ‘destroying lives,’ the ongoing debate over Utah public lands, and Trevor Lee's controversial bill.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

