Fuel and fertilizer inflation hits Utah farmers and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Tamarra Kemsley, and Courtney Tanner join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including soaring fuel and fertilizer prices hitting Utah farmers, a halt to BYU's curriculum overhaul, and a lawsuit against BYU.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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Soaring fuel and fertilizer prices hit Utah farmers, who were already facing tight times

BYU pumps the brakes on sweeping curriculum overhaul after faculty feedback

Days after an Indigenous student sued, BYU now says it won’t require him to cut his traditional braids

