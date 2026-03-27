© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s the final day of our Spring Fund Drive! Make this drive a success by contributing now. Plus, when you give before 6:30 p.m., you can get TWO mugs with just one donation! Help us finish strong – DONATE NOW!
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Fuel and fertilizer inflation hits Utah farmers and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT
Jared and Michael Clawson's farm in Hyrum is one of many facing new strains since the Iran war started last month.
Brock Marchant
/
UPR
Jared and Michael Clawson's farm in Hyrum is one of many facing new strains since the Iran war started last month.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Tamarra Kemsley, and Courtney Tanner join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including soaring fuel and fertilizer prices hitting Utah farmers, a halt to BYU's curriculum overhaul, and a lawsuit against BYU.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
Soaring fuel and fertilizer prices hit Utah farmers, who were already facing tight times
BYU pumps the brakes on sweeping curriculum overhaul after faculty feedback
Days after an Indigenous student sued, BYU now says it won’t require him to cut his traditional braids

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRFertilizerInflationBYU
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams