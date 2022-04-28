Utah Public Radio is partnering with the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Mountain West Center for Regional Studies and the USU Museum of Anthropology in the Bringing War Home Project.

What is 'Bringing War Home'?

War is saturated with objects shaped and carried from battlefields to homes. Sometimes such objects end up in Museums, but the personal stories of how such objects came to make journeys from Vietnam, for example, to rural Utah often do not. One of the main goals of the project is to disperse basic tools that will allow veterans and members of military families as well as the general public to understand the things brought home from war.

How is UPR involved?

UPR will record stories from military veterans and their families and friends at several project roadshows. Stories and photos will be included in a digital archive housed at the USU libraries that will benefit future generations.

How can I get involved in this project?

UPR invites you to share your story in a recorded interview. Remember to bring your object from war with you to the interview. In the sidebar are the available timeslots for interviews that will be recorded at Roadshows.

This project has received funding from Utah Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.