How culture shapes learning

Do educational systems worldwide shape students into different thinkers? In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Pepper Glass, professor of sociology at Weber State University about how culture and tradition shape learning and critical thinking. From rigid, exam-focused schools in the East to innovation-driven, individualized learning in the West, Glass explores what truly equips students to thrive in the real world.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication and media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.