Focus on the strengths: Dr. Tess Guy on How'd You Think of That?

In this episode, we peek into the world of veterinary science and medicine with Dr. Tess Guy, associate veterinarian at the Grove Veterinary Clinic in Newport, Oregon. Dr. Guy didn’t take a typical path to veterinary medicine, if there is such one. Through our conversation, Grandin and Guy reveal how to pry open tricky doors to careers and opportunities, and how they overcame barriers to reach their goals and triumph, despite some difficult trials and tribulations.

Dr. Tess Guy recently moved from Salt Lake City and is excited to be back near the ocean. She did her undergraduate degree at the University of California, San Diego, and has spent the last 18 years in Utah waiting for a chance to get back to sea level. Tess graduated with her DVM from Washington State University/Utah State University in 2021. This is her second career after spending 10+ years as an environmental research chemist. Her special interests include radiology, sports medicine and orthopedics, preventative medicine, dermatology, behavior issues, and nutrition. Tess enjoys hiking, riding her horse, paddle boarding, painting, and conservation/environmental efforts. With her wife, Angela, she has two Great Danes, Leia and Max, a herd mix breed, named Piper, two Maine Coon mixes, Hurley and Willow, and two horses, Vader and Jen.

A note of caution, this episode contains a story about a suicide. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or go to https://988lifeline.org.