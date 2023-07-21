© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Abstract art of a brain next to text that reads, "How'd you think of that? with Temple Grandin."
How'd You Think of That?

Focus on the strengths: Dr. Tess Guy on How'd You Think of That?

By Temple Grandin,
Sheri Quinn
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT
Dr. Tess Guy
Tess Guy
/
Grove Clinic
Dr. Tess Guy

In this episode, we peek into the world of veterinary science and medicine with Dr. Tess Guy, associate veterinarian at the Grove Veterinary Clinic in Newport, Oregon. Dr. Guy didn’t take a typical path to veterinary medicine, if there is such one. Through our conversation, Grandin and Guy reveal how to pry open tricky doors to careers and opportunities, and how they overcame barriers to reach their goals and triumph, despite some difficult trials and tribulations.

Dr. Tess Guy recently moved from Salt Lake City and is excited to be back near the ocean. She did her undergraduate degree at the University of California, San Diego, and has spent the last 18 years in Utah waiting for a chance to get back to sea level. Tess graduated with her DVM from Washington State University/Utah State University in 2021. This is her second career after spending 10+ years as an environmental research chemist. Her special interests include radiology, sports medicine and orthopedics, preventative medicine, dermatology, behavior issues, and nutrition. Tess enjoys hiking, riding her horse, paddle boarding, painting, and conservation/environmental efforts. With her wife, Angela, she has two Great Danes, Leia and Max, a herd mix breed, named Piper, two Maine Coon mixes, Hurley and Willow, and two horses, Vader and Jen.

A note of caution, this episode contains a story about a suicide. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or go to https://988lifeline.org.

Tags
How'd You Think of That? How'd You Think of ThatDr. Tess GuyTemple GrandinSheri Quinn
Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin is well known to many for her trailblazing work as a spokesperson for people with autism and her lifelong work with animal behavior. Dr. Grandin has been with Colorado State University (CSU) for over 25 years. Her life’s work has been to understand her own autistic mind, and to share that knowledge with the world, aiding in the treatment of individuals with the condition. Her understanding of the human mind has aided her in her work with animal behavior, and she is one of the most respected experts in both autism and animal behavior in the world.
See stories by Temple Grandin
Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
See stories by Sheri Quinn
Related Content