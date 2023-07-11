Growing food and futures: Nona Yehia on How'd You Think of That?

An accomplished architect by training, Nona Yehia pioneered a way to feed an entire community with fresh produce, while also providing employment for people with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. She accomplished this alongside her co-founder Caroline Croft-Estay. Yehia conceived the company based on her experiences growing up with a brother with developmental disabilities, love of fresh and local food, obsession with great design and long-standing community involvement. Her organic connection to all aspects of the enterprise continues to fuel Nona’s insight into the business and her dynamic leadership style has led to her recognition as a CNN Champion of Change and Vertical Harvest’s inclusion on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas List and as a finalist for their Best Places to Work for Innovators - Diverse Innovators Award.