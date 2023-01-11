Smart Money Tips: Calculate your net worth

The end of the year is a great time to reflect on how the past 12 months went and prepare to set new financial goals in January. Experts suggest reviewing your net worth at least once a year. The goal is for your net worth to increase year after year.

DO THIS TODAY: Review your assets and liabilities. Use the simple formula “assets – liabilities = net worth”. Keep a record of your net worth with important financial documents and assess the progress you make over time.