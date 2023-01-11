© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Smart Money Tips

Smart Money Tips: Calculate your net worth

By Amanda Christensen
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST
Calculating your net worth helps you set goals for the future.

The end of the year is a great time to reflect on how the past 12 months went and prepare to set new financial goals in January. Experts suggest reviewing your net worth at least once a year. The goal is for your net worth to increase year after year.

DO THIS TODAY: Review your assets and liabilities. Use the simple formula “assets – liabilities = net worth”. Keep a record of your net worth with important financial documents and assess the progress you make over time.

Amanda Christensen
