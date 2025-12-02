St. George StoryCorps: Rich and James take a Tesla ride

James Oscarson

I'm James Oscarson. My relationship to Rich is friends for 40 years,

Rich Guy

And my name is Rich Guy. We're actually sitting in a Tesla super truck — is that what you call it?

James Oscarson

Cybertruck.

Rich Guy

Cybertruck, okay.

James Oscarson

Foundation series.

Rich Guy

Oh, is that important?

James Oscarson

Yes.

Rich Guy

Why is that important?

James Oscarson

Because it's the first one.

Rich Guy

Okay.

James Oscarson

Full self-driving.

Rich Guy

And we're gonna go up to Snow Canyon.

James Oscarson

Let's go.

Rich Guy

And he's hitting the button!

James Oscarson

It's already gonna tell us where to go.

Rich Guy

Here we go. So James, how did we meet?

James Oscarson

Through Teri and Rebecca.

Rich Guy

Our wives, right? We didn't have a choice, did we?

James Oscarson

No, we didn't. We didn't. It was told us that's what it was going to be like. And they were friends, and we were going to be friends too, and we have been.

Rich Guy

I just noticed that a city police car went by and we got these microphones kind of hanging in our face, and they didn't notice. We passed the first test, the Tesla is performing wonderfully. One mile looks like.

James Oscarson

I'm not doing anything but paying attention to the road. It's doing something I never thought in my lifetime I would be able to do, and that's tell it to take me someplace, and it takes me someplace.

Rich Guy

Yeah, we were about halfway to the Snow Canyon entrance,

James Oscarson

3.8 miles.

Rich Guy

Yeah. Look, it's raining. Oh, by the way, James, I didn't bring my wallet!

James Oscarson

Of course you didn't.

Rich Guy

And there is a fee to get into this.

James Oscarson

It's interesting how many times you don't bring your wallet when we're traveling.

Rich Guy

You know what? It's a good way to save money. Oh, here you go. Did that come on automatically? Those windshield wipers?

James Oscarson

No. I pushed the button. It will come on automatically.

Rich Guy

So this is Snow Canyon that we're entering. People come up with their coats on thinking that it's gonna snow, and usually it's 100 degrees.

James Oscarson

Red rocks on the one side and brown on the other. The truck actually brought us here and disengaged.

Rich Guy

Are you okay with driving?

James Oscarson

I think I can manually drive it, I think.

Rich Guy

And then we'll just loop back into St George.

James Oscarson

Okay.

Rich Guy

Yeah, isn't it beautiful? We both lived in Las Vegas. You remember?

James Oscarson

We used to take the kids and do things together.

Rich Guy

Yeah, we had one adventure. Believe it or not, there is a forest north of Las Vegas where you can actually cut your own Christmas tree,

James Oscarson

Yeah, but you don't just go and cut a Christmas tree.

Rich Guy

No, you can't. You have to get a permit.

James Oscarson

Get a permit.

Rich Guy

You find somebody with a pickup truck, and it probably cost us a whopping $10 or something, yeah.

James Oscarson

Ten dollars for the permit, $187 to get there and eat and stop and gas, and meal and...

Rich Guy

A couple beers, but it was an adventure.

James Oscarson

We've camped together in um...

Rich Guy

Oh, the golfing!

James Oscarson

The what?

Rich Guy

You see, James isn't gonna share everything about those golfing trips.

James Oscarson

Absolutely not. I'm not going to share everything about those golfing trips.

Rich Guy

You're gonna want to turn left in this turnabout.

James Oscarson

Yeah, where are we going here?

Rich Guy

Just pick a spot in St George. Yeah, there we go.

James Oscarson

Now, watch this.

Rich Guy

14 minutes, but we'll cut this conversation off before we get there. I think it's ironic that we are sitting here in a vehicle that Elon Musk is involved with and talking about our world today, but it's also like an example of how two people can be friends with all the political unrest that's happening. People that drive Teslas, they wanted to have an impact on the climate and impact on this world. The political things that have happened since that has kind of a negative vibe and you can't blame them for that.

James Oscarson

I have more people stop me and ask me about this vehicle! Under the back seat I have a little tote of Matchbox Cybertrucks. And every little kid that comes and sits in the front seat and gets pictures taken, I give them a little car.

Rich Guy

That doesn't surprise me, James. We are approaching the end of this ride, also the end of our conversation. James, I love you.

James Oscarson

I love you too, Rich. That will never change. Nothing can break up the bond that you and I and our families have.

