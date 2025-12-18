© 2025 Utah Public Radio
St. George StoryCorps from UPR
St. George StoryCorps

St. George StoryCorps: Volunteer family

By Kirsten Swanson,
Mary Heers
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:34 PM MST
David and Cindy Cordero side hug at their StoryCorps interview. David stands at least half a head taller than his mother, who leans her head in toward his shoulder. David has short dark hair and wears dark framed glasses and a dark heathered gray pullover. The pullover is slightly unzipped and he is wearing a black tee shirt underneath it. Cindy has light brown strawberry hued hair that falls to her shoulders. Wisps of gray fall in front of her ears. She has cat's-eye glasses. She wears a blue printed white tee shirt and a dark cardigan.
StoryCorps
David and Cindy Cordero side hug at their StoryCorps interview.

David Cordero
My name is David Cordero, and my recording partner today is my mom, so I thought we talked about our volunteer service history.

Cindy Cordero
Well, I think it actually started when I was a kid. I used to stay after school and help the teacher, and my mom volunteered with PTA, so I think I got that bug. It led to volunteering with your baseball and at church and ....

David Cordero
And why? Why did you want to do it?

Cindy Cordero
Just seemed right to do, to give a little back. But I did a lot of volunteering in the classroom. I also, back at church, taught the preschoolers.

David Cordero
Yeah.

Cindy Cordero
They're 4-year-olds. Forced into it because your dad volunteered, and then I ended up doing it.

David Cordero
Doing the work.

Cindy Cordero
Yeah. He was good with that.

David Cordero
I just thought of one funny story, maybe you can relate. It was the church bazaar.

Cindy Cordero
They had this place where you could put one of your friends or your family members in jail,

David Cordero
Yeah.. And then they'd have to buy a ticket to get you out, so they could raise money that way.

David Cordero
And someone said "Your parents are in jail, and they want you to bail them out." And so I got your purse and I went running. They had all these excuses they could use to put you in jail. "There's no running!"

Cindy Cordero
So we're all in jail.

David Cordero
I think grandma was nearby. Me and Jamie were like, "Grandma, grandma!" And there's like 30 grandmas there.

Cindy Cordero
All whipping their heads around.

David Cordero
Except our grandma! She couldn't hear us.

Cindy Cordero
She was ignoring you or something, I don't know.

David Cordero
My volunteer stuff, I guess it probably started when David was started in baseball. He was in kindergarten. One time, David got a quadruple play.

Cindy Cordero
Quadruple!

David Cordero
Yeah, the bases were loaded and someone hit one in front of the plate, he grabbed it, he tagged the runner, and everyone just kept running. So he just kept tagging 'em and tagging 'em.

Cindy Cordero
They had no clue. Well, you know, if I can interrupt you,

David Cordero
Yeah.

Cindy Cordero
You actually started volunteering when your brother played baseball.

David Cordero
Oh, I forgot about that. Yes, that year, I knew it was going to be tough to make the baseball team. My dad said, "If you don't make the team, can you help me coach Jamie's team?" So, I couldn't tell if he was rooting for me to make the team or not!

The other volunteer service I wanted to mention was Utah Honor Flight. I had a friend named Bob, and he served in the US Navy World War II. He told me, "You need to go and write an article for the paper next time they do this trip." And I'm like, "I think you're right." A lot of fun. We went from World War II veterans to Korean War veterans to Vietnam. I like telling the stories, loved writing about it.

David Cordero
So actually, one question I wanted to ask you is, when you started working once Jamie and I got old enough and you started in the schools, did you expect it would turn into ....

Cindy Cordero
32 paid years?

David Cordero
32 paid years, yeah.

Cindy Cordero
Well, it actually started after I'd drop you guys off in the morning. I'd be a volunteer in your classrooms. And somebody said, "You know, you really ought to just be paid for working here." So I had a lot of good experiences between volunteering and working. I actually miss being around the smaller kids, mostly because they were so funny.

David Cordero
So when I was in fifth grade, faculty played softball against the fifth graders,

Cindy Cordero
Oh yeah.

David Cordero
And I was playing in the outfield, and my mom was up. My mom's a really good hitter, like she was ... she could hit it far.

Cindy Cordero
I was good in grade school too!

David Cordero
And she cranked one, and I kind of jumped and I caught it, and everyone's like, "Whoa - whoa, what a...!" I think when you hit it, you probably thought you were gonna have a home run.

Cindy Cordero
I probably would have if you hadn't been out in the field!

David Cordero
I love you, Mom.

Cindy Cordero
Love you too, hon.

St. George StoryCorps UPRUtah VolunteersBaseballFundraiserVeteransTeachers
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
