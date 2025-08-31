The Edge of Jazz - 8/31/25

A colorful mix of jazz traditions and fresh creativity featuring Etienne Charles’ Creole rhythms, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s classic elegance, Jimmy Smith’s groove, and Danny Grissett’s lyrical touch.



Danny Grissett - How Deep Is the Ocean Etienne Charles - Creole Antonio Adolfo - Vai Passar Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - Mood Indigo Snorre Kirk - Opening Night Kevin Brunkhorst - As Fate Would Have It Dena DeRose - Two for the Road The Incredible Jimmy Smith - Midnight Special