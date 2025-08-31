The Edge of Jazz - 8/31/25
A colorful mix of jazz traditions and fresh creativity featuring Etienne Charles’ Creole rhythms, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s classic elegance, Jimmy Smith’s groove, and Danny Grissett’s lyrical touch.
- Danny Grissett - How Deep Is the Ocean
- Etienne Charles - Creole
- Antonio Adolfo - Vai Passar
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - Mood Indigo
- Snorre Kirk - Opening Night
- Kevin Brunkhorst - As Fate Would Have It
- Dena DeRose - Two for the Road
- The Incredible Jimmy Smith - Midnight Special