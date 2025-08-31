© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 8/31/25

Published August 31, 2025 at 10:04 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A colorful mix of jazz traditions and fresh creativity featuring Etienne Charles’ Creole rhythms, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s classic elegance, Jimmy Smith’s groove, and Danny Grissett’s lyrical touch.

  1. Danny Grissett - How Deep Is the Ocean
  2. Etienne Charles - Creole
  3. Antonio Adolfo - Vai Passar
  4. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - Mood Indigo
  5. Snorre Kirk - Opening Night
  6. Kevin Brunkhorst - As Fate Would Have It
  7. Dena DeRose - Two for the Road
  8. The Incredible Jimmy Smith - Midnight Special
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
