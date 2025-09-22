© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 9/21/25

By John Northup
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:20 AM MDT
A wide-ranging jazz set blending heartfelt originals, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and modern swing — featuring Jaleel Shaw, Art Hirahara, Roger Glenn, and Eric Alexander with Vincent Herring.

  1. Ted Heath & His Music - Wives and Lovers (background)
  2. Jaleel Shaw - The Invisible Man
  3. Art Hirahara - Father's Song
  4. Nadav Remez - Shedemati
  5. Curtis Mayfield - Move On Up (background)
  6. Caelan Cardello - Gone Fishin'
  7. Roger Glenn - Congo Square
  8. Wild Iris Brass Band - Eye of the Cyclops
  9. Frank Chacksfield Orchestra - Love Is All Around (Mary Tyler Moore Theme) (background)
  10. Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - My Romance
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
