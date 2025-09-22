The Edge of Jazz - 9/21/25
A wide-ranging jazz set blending heartfelt originals, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and modern swing — featuring Jaleel Shaw, Art Hirahara, Roger Glenn, and Eric Alexander with Vincent Herring.
- Ted Heath & His Music - Wives and Lovers (background)
- Jaleel Shaw - The Invisible Man
- Art Hirahara - Father's Song
- Nadav Remez - Shedemati
- Curtis Mayfield - Move On Up (background)
- Caelan Cardello - Gone Fishin'
- Roger Glenn - Congo Square
- Wild Iris Brass Band - Eye of the Cyclops
- Frank Chacksfield Orchestra - Love Is All Around (Mary Tyler Moore Theme) (background)
- Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - My Romance