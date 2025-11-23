The Edge of Jazz 11/23/25
A vibrant mix of jazz, blues, and Afro-Peruvian grooves — featuring Cannonball-inspired swing, soulful ballads, and high-energy Latin jazz from Gabriel Alegría and Steven Oquendo.
- Brandon Sanders - 8/4 Beat
- Ted Piltzecker - I Remember Clifford
- Nat Adderley Jr. Trio - Took So Long
- Gabriel Alegría Afro-Peruvian Sextet - La Zafra
- Kenny Barron - Song For Abdullah
- The Flying Horse Big Band - It Gets Better (feat. Jeff Rupert)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. - Iko Iko
- Scott Silbert Quartet - Wee Dot
- Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - Oye Mi Guaguancó