© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz 11/23/25

By John Northup
Published November 23, 2025 at 10:38 PM MST
The Edge of Jazz

A vibrant mix of jazz, blues, and Afro-Peruvian grooves — featuring Cannonball-inspired swing, soulful ballads, and high-energy Latin jazz from Gabriel Alegría and Steven Oquendo.

  1. Brandon Sanders - 8/4 Beat
  2. Ted Piltzecker - I Remember Clifford
  3. Nat Adderley Jr. Trio - Took So Long
  4. Gabriel Alegría Afro-Peruvian Sextet - La Zafra
  5. Kenny Barron - Song For Abdullah
  6. The Flying Horse Big Band - It Gets Better (feat. Jeff Rupert)
  7. Lafayette Harris, Jr. - Iko Iko
  8. Scott Silbert Quartet - Wee Dot
  9. Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - Oye Mi Guaguancó
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup