The Edge of Jazz 3/29/26

A fresh and playful jazz set blending reflective originals, bluesy charm, and a touch of whimsy — featuring Donald Harrison’s groove, Sam Yahel’s lyricism, and a lighthearted turn from the Dave Pell Singers.



The Sistering - Begin Again Sam Robinson - Brian's Tune Owen Chen - One Summer's Day Donald Harrison - The Magic Touch Sam Yahel - I Wish I Knew George "Jerry" Gilliam - The Village David Basse - (I Need A) Vacation From the Blues Dave Pell Singers - Mah-Ná-Mah-Ná Chenxi Pan - Hymn for the Spring