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Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz 3/29/26

By John Northup
Published March 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A fresh, playful set blending reflective originals, bluesy charm, and a dash of whimsy — featuring Donald Harrison’s groove, Sam Yahel’s lyricism, and a lighthearted turn from the Dave Pell Singers.

A fresh and playful jazz set blending reflective originals, bluesy charm, and a touch of whimsy — featuring Donald Harrison’s groove, Sam Yahel’s lyricism, and a lighthearted turn from the Dave Pell Singers.

  1. The Sistering - Begin Again
  2. Sam Robinson - Brian's Tune
  3. Owen Chen - One Summer's Day
  4. Donald Harrison - The Magic Touch
  5. Sam Yahel - I Wish I Knew
  6. George "Jerry" Gilliam - The Village
  7. David Basse - (I Need A) Vacation From the Blues
  8. Dave Pell Singers - Mah-Ná-Mah-Ná
  9. Chenxi Pan - Hymn for the Spring
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup