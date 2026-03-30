The Edge of Jazz 3/29/26
A fresh, playful set blending reflective originals, bluesy charm, and a dash of whimsy — featuring Donald Harrison’s groove, Sam Yahel’s lyricism, and a lighthearted turn from the Dave Pell Singers.
A fresh and playful jazz set blending reflective originals, bluesy charm, and a touch of whimsy — featuring Donald Harrison’s groove, Sam Yahel’s lyricism, and a lighthearted turn from the Dave Pell Singers.
- The Sistering - Begin Again
- Sam Robinson - Brian's Tune
- Owen Chen - One Summer's Day
- Donald Harrison - The Magic Touch
- Sam Yahel - I Wish I Knew
- George "Jerry" Gilliam - The Village
- David Basse - (I Need A) Vacation From the Blues
- Dave Pell Singers - Mah-Ná-Mah-Ná
- Chenxi Pan - Hymn for the Spring