© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 4/19/26

By John Northup
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:11 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A gentle, introspective jazz set of lyrical ballads and modern moods — featuring Stacey Kent’s elegance, Ron Burris’ warmth, and evocative originals from Russ Spiegel and Aubrey Johnson.

A gentle, introspective jazz set of lyrical ballads and modern moods — featuring Stacey Kent’s elegance, Ron Burris’ warmth, and evocative originals from Russ Spiegel and Aubrey Johnson.

  1. Ron Burris - The Nearness of You
  2. Stacey Kent - What Goodbye Is For
  3. Russ Spiegel - Lydian Dream
  4. Fuller Sound - Windsoar
  5. Aubrey Johnson - Don't Be Afraid
  6. Tomas Janzon - Muddy Shoes
  7. Alexander Claffy - Just for the Love
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup