The Edge of Jazz - 4/19/26
A gentle, introspective jazz set of lyrical ballads and modern moods — featuring Stacey Kent’s elegance, Ron Burris’ warmth, and evocative originals from Russ Spiegel and Aubrey Johnson.
A gentle, introspective jazz set of lyrical ballads and modern moods — featuring Stacey Kent’s elegance, Ron Burris’ warmth, and evocative originals from Russ Spiegel and Aubrey Johnson.
- Ron Burris - The Nearness of You
- Stacey Kent - What Goodbye Is For
- Russ Spiegel - Lydian Dream
- Fuller Sound - Windsoar
- Aubrey Johnson - Don't Be Afraid
- Tomas Janzon - Muddy Shoes
- Alexander Claffy - Just for the Love