The Edge of Jazz - 4/19/26

A gentle, introspective jazz set of lyrical ballads and modern moods — featuring Stacey Kent’s elegance, Ron Burris’ warmth, and evocative originals from Russ Spiegel and Aubrey Johnson.



Ron Burris - The Nearness of You Stacey Kent - What Goodbye Is For Russ Spiegel - Lydian Dream Fuller Sound - Windsoar Aubrey Johnson - Don't Be Afraid Tomas Janzon - Muddy Shoes Alexander Claffy - Just for the Love