The Edge of Jazz - 5/10/26
A richly textured jazz set blending lyrical standards, modern grooves, and breezy vibes — featuring Billy Childs’ “Whisper Not,” Bob Reynolds’ edge, and Hendrik Meurkens’ summer warmth.
A richly textured jazz set blending lyrical standards, modern grooves, and breezy vibes — featuring Billy Childs’ “Whisper Not,” Bob Reynolds’ edge, and Hendrik Meurkens’ summer warmth.
- Blue Moods - La Suite de Klimanjaro
- Mike Clement - Instadaddy
- Billy Childs - Whisper Not
- The BLCK Madonna - My Funny Valentine
- Bob Reynolds - Harrisburg
- Sam Yahel - Strum It
- Hendrik Meurkens - The Summer Knows
- Jesse Davis Quartet - It's Just Farewell