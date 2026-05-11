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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 5/10/26

By John Northup
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A richly textured jazz set blending lyrical standards, modern grooves, and breezy vibes — featuring Billy Childs’ “Whisper Not,” Bob Reynolds’ edge, and Hendrik Meurkens’ summer warmth.

A richly textured jazz set blending lyrical standards, modern grooves, and breezy vibes — featuring Billy Childs’ “Whisper Not,” Bob Reynolds’ edge, and Hendrik Meurkens’ summer warmth.

  1. Blue Moods - La Suite de Klimanjaro
  2. Mike Clement - Instadaddy
  3. Billy Childs - Whisper Not
  4. The BLCK Madonna - My Funny Valentine
  5. Bob Reynolds - Harrisburg
  6. Sam Yahel - Strum It
  7. Hendrik Meurkens - The Summer Knows
  8. Jesse Davis Quartet - It's Just Farewell
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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