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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 5/24/26

By John Northup
Published May 24, 2026 at 10:00 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A sun-soaked jazz set filled with bossa rhythms, warm melodies, and heartfelt tributes — featuring “Blue Bossa,” “Corcovado,” and elegant turns from George Cotsirilos and Ted Rosenthal.

A sun-soaked jazz set filled with bossa rhythms, warm melodies, and heartfelt tributes — featuring “Blue Bossa,” “Corcovado,” and elegant turns from George Cotsirilos and Ted Rosenthal.

  1. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet - Blue Bossa
  2. Ted Rosenthal Trio ft. Ken Peplowski - Sunny Side Up
  3. Juan Carlos Quintero - Corcovado
  4. Ben Wolfe - Do You Love?
  5. Audrey Ochoa - Swan Song
  6. Chris Hazelton - Summer in Central Park
  7. George Cotsirilos - When Sunny Gets Blue
  8. Sergio Pereira - Colors of Time
  9. Harry Skoler - Thank You (For Teddy)
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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