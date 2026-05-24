The Edge of Jazz - 5/24/26

A sun-soaked jazz set filled with bossa rhythms, warm melodies, and heartfelt tributes — featuring “Blue Bossa,” “Corcovado,” and elegant turns from George Cotsirilos and Ted Rosenthal.



Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet - Blue Bossa Ted Rosenthal Trio ft. Ken Peplowski - Sunny Side Up Juan Carlos Quintero - Corcovado Ben Wolfe - Do You Love? Audrey Ochoa - Swan Song Chris Hazelton - Summer in Central Park George Cotsirilos - When Sunny Gets Blue Sergio Pereira - Colors of Time Harry Skoler - Thank You (For Teddy)