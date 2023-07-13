The Green Thumb: Careful planting

Hi, this is Dan Drost, Utah State University Extension vegetable specialist.

Yikes! Enough of the snow already. When will it end? I understand we're into drought busting, but now we're working on flooding. It never ends.

I was lucky to find a few days in late March to get my spinach, chard, radishes and kale planted. I covered the soil with clear plastic and that heated and protected it from the snow.

Seeds are now coming up and they are looking really good. Not so for my early transplants, they will be ready next week, and I'll have to hold them or plant them.

I'll just make some low tunnels and that should work for me. One of the biggest issues that I'm going to have is all the wet soil. That's going to be a problem. Here in northern Utah. I'm still aiming for planting my transplant brassica plants late in April.

The snow is receding, but we need the soil to dry out. Please don't work with wet soil, you will only have long term problems that will aggravate you well into the future. There is still time however to plant a lot of our cool season crops.

Since I can't see into the future (my crystal balls a little bit hazy due to the snow), I don't really know how the temperatures or moisture will change. If we get a few dry, warm days, take advantage of it and seed.

Another good reason why working the soil in the fall and making raised beds is an advantage. I just need to get the snow off my garden so I can do that!

Well good luck with your garden. We're going to need it. This is Dan Drost. Until next month, saying goodbye!

