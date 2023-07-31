The Green Thumb: Grasshoppers

This is Alexander Knudson, arthropod diagnostician with USU Extension.

Last year's drought and record snowfall created the perfect conditions for many pesky grasshoppers this year. There are only four species of pest grasshoppers in the state that cause the most damage to our gardens and landscaping.

Grasshopper control is best achieved when they are less than half an inch long or a third instar or younger. There are many different insecticidal products available, like sprays, dusts and baits for the control of grasshoppers.

Natural products like Nolo Bate are in short supply this year. So other products like kaolinite clay or diatomaceous earth may provide natural control.

Protect ornamental plants with insecticides or regular application of naturally earth-derived products and target nesting sites of baby grasshoppers with insecticidal sprays to reduce populations. Grasshoppers are highly mobile, so repeated applications of pesticides may be needed to control grasshoppers.

Furthermore, community-wide control and organized control plans within neighborhoods early in the season can help. For more information on grasshoppers, contact the USU Extension and look for our fact sheets (located below).

This is Alexander Knutson.

