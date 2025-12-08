© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Green Thumb

The Green Thumb: Gardening resources to prepare for spring

By Dan Drost
Published December 8, 2025 at 2:14 PM MST
A woman in a greenhouse, surrounded by many green plants. She is smiling and inspecting the leaves on one of the plants.
Levi Sim
/
Utah State University
Gardening classes with USU Extensions can help you execute a productive gardening season.

This is Dan Drost, retired vegetable specialist.

December is my quiet month. The garden has been cleaned up, early spring planting beds are ready for that spring crop, and the leaves are raked and presently composting. I'm resting, just like the garden.

I'm not going to think about 2026 quite yet, but by January, I'll start ordering seeds, laying out where things should be planted, and getting planting trays and potting mix ready for spring sowing. For now, I'll just spend my time reading and using these short days to rest up.

Come January, many counties around Utah and Idaho start their gardening workshops. If you are new to the state, or move to a new location within Utah, USU Extension has many resources that can help you make your garden more successful.

The information provided is tailored to local needs and conditions. You can take individual classes or a whole series that focuses on everything you need to know in the garden.

Using the USU Extension's service and knowledge is really helpful to make sure that your gardening experience is successful. It will help your gardening experience for your landscape, fruit trees, shrubs, trees, and garden go smoothly.

So, as we close out 2025, I wish you a great year and great holiday season. Happy new year to all of you, and until 2026, this is Dan Drost saying goodbye.

The Green Thumb UPRThe Green ThumbGardeningUSU Extension
Dan Drost
