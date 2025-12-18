The Green Thumb: Lawns and de-icing salt don't mix

This week, I've been delighted to see some snow falling, not only because it means we might get that magical, white Christmas or because our ski resorts and snow-loving friends are cheering, but also because every storm helps build the snowpack that becomes next year's water supply.

Snow also has a mischievous side. Where there's snow, there's usually ice, and where there's ice, there's salt. That salt, while great for keeping us upright on sidewalks, can be rough on our lawns.

We've all seen those sad brown strips of grass along driveways in the spring, refusing to green up no matter how nicely we ask. That's often the legacy of the salt and de-icing products we use during the winter.

Speaking of de-icers, there are plenty of brands and blends out there. No matter the label, all of them can cause grass and environmental damage if misused. Add in the fact that many of these products aren't cheap, and suddenly using less salt becomes a winning goal for both your lawn and your wallet.

Whatever product you choose, always check its effective temperature range. That way, you're not spreading something that won't actually work under the conditions you're facing.

So, to help your turf grass sail into spring looking fresh instead of frazzled, here are a few tips.

1. Start by doing as much mechanical snow and ice removal as possible.

The more snow you remove first, the less product you'll need next. Remember, salt doesn't melt everything. What it really does is break the bond between the ice and the pavement, making it easier to remove.

2. Choose the right de-icer for your situation.

Different salts work at different temperatures, cost different amounts, and have different environmental impacts. Match the products to your needs and goals.

3. Don't overdo it.

More salt does not equal more melting. In fact, over-application is common and simply wasteful. Use a light touch. Give it time to work and only reapply if absolutely necessary.