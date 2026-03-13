The Green Thumb: Kicking off spring gardening

What an odd winter. Very little snow, warm temperatures, and more of the same predicted. March is officially the start of the gardening season — I hope you're ready.

I seeded broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage in early February, and then around mid-February, I planted lettuce and spinach. These transplants are doing great.

They are growing under my grow lights, and should be ready for transplanting in late March.

I built my cold frame during a nice stretch of weather in mid-February, and I'll put the top on that about March 15. This will help heat the soil.

I want to cover it early, because I'm going to seed into it, and I'm also going to transplant there.

I'd like my soil temperatures around 60 degrees, and then I'm going to have to watch the temperatures inside the structure and vent it when it's about 70.

I'll transplant those leafy greens and the seeded stuff when the weather cooperates. I'll also be starting some tomatoes and peppers next week, so these should be ready for transplanting in early May.

The brassica transplants will be set out around April 1, depending on garden moisture conditions, and I'll work the garden ground as needed.

Don't forget to prep your area that grows rhubarb and asparagus. Deal with any weeds, particularly watching out for perennial grasses and broadleaf types.

Don't fertilize these areas until you're done harvesting, as the perennials use their stored nutrients for early growth.

Other than that, things are looking pretty good, and I'll talk to you next month.