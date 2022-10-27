© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Dense bones allowed the Spinosaurus to hunt under water

Published October 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT
spino.jpeg
Mike Bowler
/
flickr

Large two legged carnivorous dinosaurs – such as the Spinosaurus – have been presumed to be land based species with occasional waiting habits for a long time. But the bone density of newly discovered fossil evidence suggests that they may have been subaqueous foragers, which means they pursued prey underwater. This has big implications for what life was really like for theropod predators in the Early Cretaceous.

Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist and comparative anatomist. He's also a National Geographic Explorer, and a senior lecturer in paleontology at the University of Portsmouth.

