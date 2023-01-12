© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: The 2000-year-old modern scholar

By Matthew LaPlante
Published January 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST
Plutarch of Chaeronea was a prolific biographer of ancient Greeks and Romans and the author of scores of letters about how to live a virtuous life. Or at least how to live a virtuous life 2000 years ago. But Plutarch's work continues to find relevance today on pretty much every issue under the sun and whether you're a gourmet chef or a military general, or a circus performer, he probably has something to say to you.

Frances Titchener is the coeditor of The Cambridge Companion to Plutarch, which becomes available in January.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
