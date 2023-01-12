UnDisciplined: The 2000-year-old modern scholar

Plutarch of Chaeronea was a prolific biographer of ancient Greeks and Romans and the author of scores of letters about how to live a virtuous life. Or at least how to live a virtuous life 2000 years ago. But Plutarch's work continues to find relevance today on pretty much every issue under the sun and whether you're a gourmet chef or a military general, or a circus performer, he probably has something to say to you.

Frances Titchener is the coeditor of The Cambridge Companion to Plutarch, which becomes available in January.

