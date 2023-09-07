UnDisciplined: Clenched fists and full beards: two pieces of evidence suggesting humans evolved to fight

Humans have not evolved to do any one thing. We evolved to make tools. We evolved to tell stories. We evolved to explore and more. And one thing that some scientists are now coming to recognize is that we also evolved to fight — with each other.

David Carrier is a professor in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah, and the author or co-author of scores of studies suggesting humans' physiological characteristics were driven by running after other animals and fighting with each other.