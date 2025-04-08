© 2025 Utah Public Radio
'Encountering Dragonfly' with Brooke Williams on Access Utah

Published April 8, 2025 at 12:31 PM MDT
This episode first aired in March.

Two decades ago, naturalist and environmental writer Brooke Williams had a powerful dream about a dragonfly, a dream that cracked open his world by giving rise to a steady stream of dragonfly encounters in his waking life.

His new book "Encountering Dragonfly" is his account of being drawn into a different kind of relationship with the natural world. By opening himself to the personal and mytho-poetic meanings of dragonfly, and patiently courting an understanding of these creatures that is built upon, but also transcends, a naturalist’s observation, Brooke Williams has come to believe in the importance of ‘re-enchantment.’

Brooke Williams writes about evolution, consciousness, and his own adventures exploring both the inner and outer wilderness. His books include "Open Midnight: Where Wilderness and Ancestors Meet" (Trinity, 2107) and "Mary Jane Wild: Two Walks and a Rant" (Homebound, 2020). He lives with the writer Terry Tempest Williams, and two cats near Moab, Utah, where they watch the light and wait for rain.

Access Utah wildlife ecologyUtah EnvironmentBooks on Access UtahEvolution
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
