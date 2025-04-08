'Encountering Dragonfly' with Brooke Williams on Access Utah

This episode first aired in March.

Two decades ago, naturalist and environmental writer Brooke Williams had a powerful dream about a dragonfly, a dream that cracked open his world by giving rise to a steady stream of dragonfly encounters in his waking life.

His new book " Encountering Dragonfly " is his account of being drawn into a different kind of relationship with the natural world. By opening himself to the personal and mytho-poetic meanings of dragonfly, and patiently courting an understanding of these creatures that is built upon, but also transcends, a naturalist’s observation, Brooke Williams has come to believe in the importance of ‘re-enchantment.’

Brooke Williams writes about evolution, consciousness, and his own adventures exploring both the inner and outer wilderness. His books include "Open Midnight: Where Wilderness and Ancestors Meet" (Trinity, 2107) and "Mary Jane Wild: Two Walks and a Rant" (Homebound, 2020). He lives with the writer Terry Tempest Williams, and two cats near Moab, Utah, where they watch the light and wait for rain.

