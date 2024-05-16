UnDisciplined: How is climate warming impacting groundwater storage?

After two very wet winters, reservoirs across much of the U.S. West are full — and that might lead many people to believe that our water woes are over, at least for now. But that’s not quite right, because the water that we can’t see impacts long-term sustainability just as much, if not more, as the water in our lakes and rivers and reservoirs. Until recently, though, there hasn’t been a great way of assessing groundwater storage, or understanding how climate change is impacting it.