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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How A.I. is remaking the university experience

By Matthew LaPlante
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM MDT
The UnDisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone.

There is no denying it: A.I. has changed higher education, and teachers are trying to catch up — to figure out how to live in this new world, and how to make learning meaningful.

Stephen Aguilar studies how emerging technologies shape teaching, learning, and motivation. He’s also co-leading work at the USC center for generative A.I. and society, which just released a new report examining how students and teachers are actually using artificial intelligence in real classrooms.

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UnDisciplined Artificial IntelligenceEducationscience news
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante