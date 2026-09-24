UnDisciplined: Shoot for the moon (and then some), pt. 1

Moonshots are big, audacious ideas that have the potential to change the world. Today, they've become synonymous with Silicon Valley and vast corporations.

But Salima Bhimani, who worked at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, helping its famous “Other Bets” arm, believes we've made the concept of moonshots too simple and too insular. Some of the most consequential innovations in human history didn't require billion-dollar startups, and some of the people with the most important ideas today may live thousands of miles from Silicon Valley, without access to its money, networks or privilege.