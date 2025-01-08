Christmas in Montpelier: Episode 1

Join us as we take you back in time for some Christmas memories of growing up in a farmhouse in a small, southeastern town in Idaho.

This four-part series features Ross Peterson, retired professor of history at Utah State University and author of numerous books on the American West.

We begin with Ross’s first memory of delivering Christmas gifts. He was only five approaching a sheep herders’ wagon. When the dogs barked the mule brayed and Tweedy appeared in the door with a shotgun.

Next, we hear about a calf in the kitchen.

And finally, sheep from a Christmas pageant gone astray.

Music in this episode:

Mark O'Connor featuring Jane Monheit - The Christmas Song

Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters - Don't Fence Me In

Mark O'Connor featuring Renee Fleming - Away in a Manger

Marty Robbins - The Strawberry Roan

Bing Crosby - Pat-A-Pan/While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night