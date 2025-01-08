Christmas in Montpelier: Episode 3

Join us as we take you back in time for some Christmas memories of growing up in a farmhouse in a small, southeastern town in Idaho.

This four-part series features Ross Peterson, retired professor of history at Utah State University and author of numerous books on the American West.

In this episode, we hear the unusual good advice from Ross's brother to be sure to misspell a few words in his next English essay, what happens when scoutmasters anger the boys and then leave the keys in their cars, and finally, how his friend getting polio set off some real soul searching.

Music in this episode:

Mark O'Connor featuring Jane Monheit - The Christmas Song

Aine Minogue - Manx Jezebel Carol

Lightwood Duo - Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Rasa Vitkauskaite - I'll Be Home for Christmas

Bing Crosby - I'll Be Home for Christmas