UPR Corner Concert Showcase

This is a special showcase of the UPR Corner Concert Series! We highlight music from the series, and discuss the process and the behind-the-scenes. Hosted by Tom Williams, we're joined by its creator and show-runners, Emma Karen and Nathan Dahle, and UPR engineer and producer Nick Porath.

Tracklist:

Chris Williams - Angel in my Eyes

Evelyn Wynn - Industrial Revolution

Ignatious - Angela

The Jugs - The Jugs

Luke Weston - Mother Mary

You can find the full performances on UPR's Youtube channel.