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UPR Presents

UPR Corner Concert Showcase

By Tom Williams
Published April 1, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT
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This is a special showcase of the UPR Corner Concert Series! We highlight music from the series, and discuss the process and the behind-the-scenes. Hosted by Tom Williams, we're joined by its creator and show-runners, Emma Karen and Nathan Dahle, and UPR engineer and producer Nick Porath.

Tracklist:

Chris Williams - Angel in my Eyes
Evelyn Wynn - Industrial Revolution
Ignatious - Angela
The Jugs - The Jugs
Luke Weston - Mother Mary

You can find the full performances on UPR's Youtube channel.

Tags
UPR Presents UPRMusicLocal Music
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams