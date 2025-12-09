USU Extension Highlight: John Paul Murphy on the power of 4-H

Having a mentor is important for adolescents growing up. The 4-H program helps to connect kids to a network of mentors. One of these mentors, John Paul Murphy, was recently inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame.

John Paul has worked with more than a million kids in various 4-H programs nationwide for 40 years. His close peers say he has, "the gift to inspire." He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University in youth development and recreation management, respectively.

John Paul helped develop a program called the 4-H State Ambassadors program in 1982. This program allows exceptional members to be in positions of power in the 4-H program. Currently, Utah has eight state ambassadors representing a total of five counties. John Paul also ran the national 4-H Ambassadors Program for some time.

The Utah 4-H program is a Utah State University Extension program that teaches kids important skills for life, including confidence and leadership. They teach through mentorship, hands-on learning, and engaging activities. John Paul has worked with multiple youth organizations besides 4-H.

The 4-H Hall of Fame was founded in 2002. The Hall of Fame recognizes mentors who have made a difference in their community on the city, state, national, and international level. Murphy was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame for his positivity, generosity, and impact on the adolescents he encounters.

Read our interview with John Paul Murphy:

Wynter Varner

Why is the 4-H program important to you?

John Paul Murphy

4-H has really been a big part of my life. I believe in the four H's: the head, the heart, the hands, and health. I also say I have my four F's: my faith, my family, my friends, and 4-H. Those have all been so important to me throughout my life, and a great direction for everything I've done.

Wynter Varner

What is your most meaningful memory of your time working in the 4-H program?

John Paul Murphy

I just think the many thank-you's. Many times I've had 4-Hers from across Utah, the nation, and Canada that have thanked me and told me that I made a difference in their life.

That's been my whole goal since I was 14 years old. I wanted to go into youth work and be involved with positive youth development. My whole goal was to change lives and to help young people. I had a great mentor in my life that changed my life, and I wanted to follow his example.

Wynter Varner

Tell me a little bit about your mentor.

John Paul Murphy

Kim Benson was a gentleman that was our city recreation director out in Roosevelt, Utah when I was growing up. He'd pick me up early in the morning and delivered me home late at night. He taught me everything there was about working with kids, teaching dancing, teaching recreation, teaching sports, just everything.

He said, "If you want to make a difference in kids lives, then be involved with them." And that's what I wanted to do.

Wynter Varner

Is there any specific kid where you feel like you've had as strong of an impact as Kim had on you?

John Paul Murphy

I spoke to about one and a half million youth and adults throughout the United States and Canada, and I always used my byline. Always, when I was speaking, I'd say, "No matter how bad things get, there's a fat man in Utah that loves you."

Many times I would get phone calls in the middle of the night, 4 o'clock in the morning, from somebody across the country. They would say, "There's a young person here that needs to talk to the fat man in Utah that loves them." I had quite a few of those experiences.

It just meant the world to me to be able to help by reaching out, maybe changing somebody's perspective on the reason for living.

Wynter Varner

What is your proudest accomplishment from your time at 4-H?

John Paul Murphy

Probably this — making it into the Hall of Fame. I never believed this would ever happen.

My good friend Craig Dart helped me accept the award. I wasn't able to go to the ceremony, but he covered for me. Being inducted with the great people in 4-H.

4-H is, to me, the greatest youth development program. I went searching as a young person to find the best program that I could find that developed youth citizenship and leadership. When I got with Utah, I stuck with 4-H and have been there ever since.

I'm still with 4-H, I love 4-H, and the ability to work with 4-H youth, kids, and adults has probably been one of the greatest things that's ever happened to me.

Wynter Varner

That is so great to hear. I'm glad you've had such a good experience.

John Paul Murphy

It has been wonderful.

More information about the Utah 4-H program can be found at extension.usu.edu. The list of 4-H Hall of Fame members can be found at 4-h-hof.com.