© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
messier_8.jpg
Utah Skies

Utah Skies: Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible through mid-February

By Tom Westre
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST
C2022_E3-_Mario_Guarcello,_INAF_Palermo.jpg
Mario Guarcello
/
Edu INAF

Discovered back on March 2, 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is finally visible in Utah's night sky. It will make its closest approach to the earth between February 1st and February 2nd at a distance of 26 million miles. If you have a pair of binoculars, you should be able to see the comet travelling north, which will be visible all night long. Look to the north-east in the late evening under dark skies. The last time this comet appeared in the earth's sky was 50,000 years ago. With luck, we'll see it again in 50,000 years.

Tags
Utah Skies UPRCache Valley Astronomical Society
Related Content