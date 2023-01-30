Utah Skies: Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible through mid-February

Discovered back on March 2, 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is finally visible in Utah's night sky. It will make its closest approach to the earth between February 1st and February 2nd at a distance of 26 million miles. If you have a pair of binoculars, you should be able to see the comet travelling north, which will be visible all night long. Look to the north-east in the late evening under dark skies. The last time this comet appeared in the earth's sky was 50,000 years ago. With luck, we'll see it again in 50,000 years.