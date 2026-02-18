Wild About Utah: Life is like a box of wood ducks

Sweet aromas of Indian Ricegrass are lifted by the breeze, whirled into a miniature maelstrom within the watery globes of morning dew. The dewdrops quiver and are dislodged from their positions on wisps of down. Tender webbed feet – ornamented with streaks of yellow so reminiscent of the sunlight now greeting them – grip a ledge of fracturing wood. A chick peers out, out away from everything it has known in its near 24 hours of life.

The canopy, the spring, the cacophony of bird calls – The world is reflected in the wonderment of its eye. Does the beat of its heart accelerate? Does its breath catch or its muscles seize in this moment? In the second, right before… it jumps?

I’m Sally Smith, an intern with the Bridgerland Audubon Society. And the fellow I just introduced you to, is a Wood Duck. Wood Ducks nest in man-made boxes or tree cavities ranging from 2 to 50 feet above the ground or water. Just one day after they hatch, the chicks are called by their mother to take a daring leap. Necks straining, wing buds flailing, they plummet an astonishing distance before splashing into water or ground cover from whence they bounce, uninjured.

This ‘bouncing’ is made possible by the lightness of the chicks as well as the malleable nature of their bones. One might relate this malleability to the desirable characteristic of perseverance – being able to bounce back when the trials of life come at us. This would be a good lesson indeed, but as I pondered on these things, my mind came to rest on a slightly different topic.

I suspect there are people listening to this podcast who are similar to me. Who from the windows of their school building or work office, observe a universe of curiosities, hear the enticing meadowlark calls, feel the playful Utah wind beckoning. People who ache to be embraced by that universe, immersed in an expanse of discoveries, a life worth living. I was, and perhaps you are, very well acquainted with the word “wait”.

Wait for the right time, wait for the opportunities to come to you, wait for your heart to stop beating so vigorously…. Could it be that that word is only an excuse… we tell ourselves because we are afraid that if we leap, we will fall?

I recently received admissions results from a university I had applied for. I had set my ambitions high, I expected to be like most other birds, to leap from the nest and fly! However, my wings weren’t quite as developed as I’d thought, and rather than soaring through the magnificent clouds – I plummeted into the foliage.

But, turns out the foliage is pretty amazing, something I never would have known. And it was there, I discovered this internship in ornithology. We tend to dread failure, fear the possibility of things not going the way that we expect them to. And guess what, we do fail. But so what? Failure is only the route to a more comprehensive success.

Ecology and conservation is rewarding work. Work that is ever in need of more hands. The web of resources and opportunities to get involved is larger than you realize! So, my friends, we might take courage from the Wood Duck, ruffle our feathers, and leap! Not expecting to fly right away, but realizing that the fall can be every bit as majestic.

I’m Sally Smith and I’m wild about Utah!

Credits:

Photos: Courtesy US FWS, Jim Hudgins, Photographer

Duckling Courtesy Pixabay, Terbe Rezso, Contributor, https://pixabay.com/photos/duckling-nature-pen-feather-cute-9660597/

Featured Audio: Courtesy & Copyright © J. Chase and K.W. Baldwin as well as Anderson, Howe, and Wakeman Utah Public Radio upr.org

Text & Voice: Sally Smith, Student Intern, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading: Lyle Bingham, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

