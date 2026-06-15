Wild About Utah: Honoring a dear friend

I collapsed in a tangled heap of rope at my campsite in the Teton’s North Fork of Cascade Canyon after summiting the Grand Teton. I was alone, unprepared, but couldn’t resist the summit climb. Why would someone of normal mind risk life and limb for such a foolhardy venture? Since that climb, I’ve summited many Utah peaks and others- including Mt. Rainer and Mt. Whitney.

“I climb because it’s there.” George Mallory’s 1923 response to “Why do you wish to climb Mt. Everest?”

If you were to ask this question to the late 33-year-old Robin Pendery, my former Logan High student, dear friend, and world class climber, she may have used more descriptive terms. Robin was a very bright, boundless energy student engaged in several clubs for which I was faculty advisor. Our world always brightened with Robin’s presence.

A few days ago, when I received news of Robin’s death from plunging into a crevasse on Mt. Denali, North America’s highest, I was crushed. How could someone so vibrant, so young, so skilled and giving to all who knew her, have perished? My heart immediately went out to Kim and Bruce, Robin’s parents and dear friends of many years, who proudly kept me posted on Robin’s remarkable achievements.

A torrent of condolences and memories poured in on social media. I’ll share a few.

“Robin was my guide for several climbs early in my mountaineering career and she helped shape who I am in the mountains.”

“Tough, kind, capable, and always so stoked. Giving me confidence that women not only had a place in this world but could be leaders…this is heartbreaking.”

“I can’t hold back my tears. She was the one who presented me with my Denali Pro Patch last year, and she was one of the Denali Rangers I admired and respected the most.”

I believe Robin and I climbed for many of the same reasons: physical challenge, the spiritual high in accomplishing our goal, comradery, the incomparable, exhilarating beauty of high places, breathing in the rarified high-altitude air, dancing around crevasse riddled glaciers, experiencing unrivaled sunrise and sunset.

I spent two seasons working in Denali National Park, occasionally finding time to ride the bus to mile 80 where one could view this mountain massif reflected in Wonder Lake, but no time nor money for this very demanding climb. Mt. Rainer in Washington state is another epic mountain Robin and I share, where one of my sons missed being swept away by an avalanche.

Both mountains hold the minds and hearts of millions from afar. “Is the mountain out today?” A phrase often heard in Seattle, Washington and Anchorage, Alaska, gladdening the heart when these lofty peaks appear above the clouds.

Both are considered sacred by numerous native tribes, their words translating to “The Great One”.

Henceforth, I will never view these iconic monuments of nature the same, adding my own sacred, shrouded in our dear Robin Pendry’s beautiful spirit.

This is Jack Greene for Bridgerland Audubon Society and I’m Wild about our sacred mountains, and the beautiful spirit that resides there.