The Edge of Jazz - 8/2/26
A cinematic jazz journey blending timeless melodies, lyrical ballads, and modern artistry — featuring Jacques Lesure, Pat Metheny, Charles Tolliver, and the remarkable Plas Johnson.
A cinematic jazz journey blending timeless melodies, lyrical ballads, and modern artistry — featuring Jacques Lesure, Pat Metheny, Charles Tolliver, and the remarkable Plas Johnson.
- Henry Mancini Orchestra (ft. Plas Johnson) - The Pink Panther Theme
- Jacques Lesure - Invitation
- John Clayton - Come Sunday
- Pat Metheny Group - End of the Game
- Rick Braun - Children of Sanchez
- Joey Alexander - As Far as the Eye Can See
- Charles Tolliver - Peace with Myself
- Bruce Williams - Short Lived Dream