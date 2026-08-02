The Edge of Jazz - 8/2/26

A cinematic jazz journey blending timeless melodies, lyrical ballads, and modern artistry — featuring Jacques Lesure, Pat Metheny, Charles Tolliver, and the remarkable Plas Johnson.



Henry Mancini Orchestra (ft. Plas Johnson) - The Pink Panther Theme Jacques Lesure - Invitation John Clayton - Come Sunday Pat Metheny Group - End of the Game Rick Braun - Children of Sanchez Joey Alexander - As Far as the Eye Can See Charles Tolliver - Peace with Myself Bruce Williams - Short Lived Dream