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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 8/2/26

By John Northup
Published August 2, 2026 at 10:00 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A cinematic jazz journey blending timeless melodies, lyrical ballads, and modern artistry — featuring Jacques Lesure, Pat Metheny, Charles Tolliver, and the remarkable Plas Johnson.

A cinematic jazz journey blending timeless melodies, lyrical ballads, and modern artistry — featuring Jacques Lesure, Pat Metheny, Charles Tolliver, and the remarkable Plas Johnson.

  1. Henry Mancini Orchestra (ft. Plas Johnson) - The Pink Panther Theme
  2. Jacques Lesure - Invitation
  3. John Clayton - Come Sunday
  4. Pat Metheny Group - End of the Game
  5. Rick Braun - Children of Sanchez
  6. Joey Alexander - As Far as the Eye Can See
  7. Charles Tolliver - Peace with Myself
  8. Bruce Williams - Short Lived Dream
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup