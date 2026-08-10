Connecting Classroom Learning to the World

Ever since I started centering my entire 2nd-grade classroom instruction around a bird theme, one of the most important benefits I’ve seen is how learning at school suddenly becomes important and valuable to students outside the school walls, and because of that, students become advocates for learning to their families.

My birding classroom goes well beyond a few fun birding crafts or cute bird stickers. My students study a bird each week with reading passages, complete bird-related math activities, go on weekly field trips to find birds while keeping an ongoing writing journal about those experiences, and create their own birding guide over the course of the year about the birds they’ve studied.

Students can also send in bird sighting photos from home, and then we as a class, try to identify what bird they saw. Here points to one piece of evidence that kids are engaged outside of the school walls, with their families, in a special way. Just this

year I had over 500 bird photo submissions from my 25 students. Each of these submissions in an independent, outside of school action that kids take – necessitating technological support from family – to make a connection from nature to the classroom. This type of connection is magical and indicative that learning at school is spreading beyond its walls, and that the students involve their family in the process.

1 of 2 — WAU.kozlowski.joseph.male-Bullocks-oriole-Icterus bullockiorum.P1069070.JPG Male Bullocks Oriole (Icterus bullockiorum) Dr. Joseph Kozlowski, Photographer 2 of 2 — WAU.kozlowski.joseph.female-Belted-Kingfisher-Megaceryle-alcyon-P1068761.JPG Female Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) Dr. Joseph Kozlowski, Photographer

Additionally, I receive emails from parents of students in my class saying things like “…ornithology prompted likely a lifelong love for birds in Jasmine, and has spread to our whole family. She even takes her little sisters on birding walks around the block to see what they can find.” or “Denis brought the whole family up Logan Canyon this weekend so we could look for birds!” Never before in all my years of teaching did I have families sharing how the work we did in class directly impacted the engagement of the family with nature outside of school. Now, kids are advocates to their families for engagement in the natural world.

Finally, you know something special is happening when families sacrifice their precious time outside of school and work hours to engage in learning. One hectic Monday in April, I sent out an impromptu email to my families that said “Let’s go birding! Meet at 5:00 PM on Thursday at Maple View Park, bring your family, and let’s see what we can find!” In my mind, a few of my passionate little birders would show up for the adventure. In reality, over 30 students, adults, and siblings, bustled into the parking lot ready for their binoculars and for the exploration! The group consisted of dads with spotting scopes, a family dog named ‘Tate,’ and lots of eager and inquisitive minds thrilled to look for birds in a new environment. The two hours went by in a flash, and nature didn’t fail to stun with the bright orange, black, and white of a Bullock’s Oriole; and the chattering Belted Kingfisher, frustrated that we had disturbed his evening fishing

routine.

In the end, centering classroom instruction on this real-world theme of birds has made classroom learning something that is no longer bound within the school walls. It has become something that students need, use, and apply to the world around them in their everyday lives. Furthermore, their eagerness to make these classroom-to-world connections quickly draws their families into the same type of engagement. As a teacher, I could only ever hope that my impact would have such a reach, where kids go back to their families and become advocates for learning, advocates for awareness, and advocates for nature.

This is Dr. Joseph Kozlowski, and I am wild about outdoor education in Utah!

Credits:

Images: Courtesy & Copyright Joseph Kozlowski, Photographer, Used by Permission

Featured Audio: Courtesy & Copyright © Kevin Colver, https://wildstore.wildsanctuary.com/collections/special-collections/kevin-colver and including contributions from Anderson, Howe, and Wakeman.

Text: Joseph Kozlowski, Edith Bowen Laboratory School, Utah State University https://edithbowen.usu.edu/

Additional Reading Links: Joseph Kozlowski & Lyle Bingham

Additional Reading:

Joseph (Joey) Kozlowski's pieces on Wild About Utah:

