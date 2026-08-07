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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 8/9/26

By John Northup
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A thoughtful jazz set blending fusion, soul, and reflection—featuring Bob James, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jean-Luc Ponty, Bria Skonberg, and the adventurous pairing of Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown.

A thoughtful jazz set blending fusion, soul, and reflection—featuring Bob James, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jean-Luc Ponty, Bria Skonberg, and the adventurous pairing of Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown.

  1. Tony Grey ft. Bob James - Nostalgia
  2. Cindy Blackman Santana - Circe
  3. Alternative Guitar Summit - Lean Years (Slight Return)
  4. Bria Skonberg - I'm Glad There Is You
  5. Steve Wilson - The Surest Things Can Change
  6. Jean-Luc Ponty - Don't Let the World Pass You By
  7. Nicole Zuraitis - The Devil I Knew
  8. Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown - Psalm
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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