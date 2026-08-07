The Edge of Jazz - 8/9/26
A thoughtful jazz set blending fusion, soul, and reflection—featuring Bob James, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jean-Luc Ponty, Bria Skonberg, and the adventurous pairing of Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown.
A thoughtful jazz set blending fusion, soul, and reflection—featuring Bob James, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jean-Luc Ponty, Bria Skonberg, and the adventurous pairing of Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown.
- Tony Grey ft. Bob James - Nostalgia
- Cindy Blackman Santana - Circe
- Alternative Guitar Summit - Lean Years (Slight Return)
- Bria Skonberg - I'm Glad There Is You
- Steve Wilson - The Surest Things Can Change
- Jean-Luc Ponty - Don't Let the World Pass You By
- Nicole Zuraitis - The Devil I Knew
- Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown - Psalm