Utah teens: Enter this contest about Utah's history and America's future

Utah holds a unique place in the country’s history — it is a crossroads for different communities that have shaped the western United States. And we want to explore that history through the voices of the next generation of Utah’s leaders.

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, Utah Public Radio and The Salt Lake Tribune are launching a contest for Utah teens to share stories that explore Utah’s unique histories — and how these stories influence their hopes, concerns, and vision for the country’s future.

We are seeking personal written essays, photos or short videos from high school students from every county in Utah.

Tribune journalists will mentor chosen students who submit essays and photos. Contest partner Spy Hop, the nonprofit that provides digital media programs to Utah youth, will mentor teens submitting video work.

We will publish the winning stories on UPR and Tribune platforms and in partner publications around the state. Winners will also receive a $100 prize.

We are seeking submissions that reflect the many histories that make up Utah, including tribal nations within the state; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers; mining, ranching, farming and immigrant communities; and neighborhoods across Utah.

Teens could consider answering any one of the following questions:



When is a time you felt like a pioneer in your own life, and how does that connect with Utah’s past and your future?

What lessons from Utah’s past should guide yours and the country’s future?

What parts of Utah’s history are overlooked or misunderstood, and why?

How are you carrying Utah’s history forward — or challenging it?

How do stories from past generations influence the way you see America today?

Who are the pioneers in your life today — the people building, creating, leading, or changing something for others?

The work should be personal. Everyone has an opinion. Think of topics on which you are uniquely qualified to speak on. The answers should connect to Utah’s past and America’s future. Make sure the audience of your essay, photos or video will understand your position immediately.

Whether your story is about family, land, culture, religion, migration, protest, or belonging, we want to hear from you.

How to participate:

Submit a draft of your essay, photo(s) or video by July 15, midnight MST.

We will contact students whose work fits our guidelines and will schedule time this summer to mentor teens and get their work ready for publication.

Chosen students will receive $100 and their work will be published on Tribune platforms, by partner newsrooms and partners, by October.

Questions? Reach out to director of collaboratives Heather May, at hmay@sltrib.com.

Submission guidelines:

Submissions should:



Reflect authentic personal or community experiences

Connect in some way to Utah, its people, or its histories.

Be appropriate for public exhibition and educational audiences.

Submissions may not contain:



Graphic violence

Explicit sexual content

Plagiarized material

Copyrighted material used without permission

Essays:

650 words or less.

Must be original, first-person storytelling. AI generated essays are not allowed.

English submissions are encouraged; bilingual or multilingual submissions are welcome with an English translation attached if possible.

Photos:

Up to 10 photos. Must include captions and up to a 250-word explanation of the work.

Images must be original and taken by the participant.

Minor editing, such as cropping and toning, is permitted.

AI-generated or substantially AI-altered images are not allowed.

Submit as jpg or png.

Short videos:

For the July 15 deadline, you can submit a 1-page outline with an image or two that explains your vision. Include a resume or explanation of your video skills.

Final short video submission rules:

