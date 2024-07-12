© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Honoring UPR friend Carl Berger

Utah Public Radio | By Katie Swain
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:14 AM MDT
Two people stand against the wall and smile at the camera. The man on the right has his arm around the woman on the left.
StoryCorps
Carl and Shari Berger at their StoryCorps conversation in 2013.

Utah Public Radio remembers our dear friend Carl Berger, who passed away in May.

Born on January 9, 1936 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Carl was a brilliant scientist, mathematician, and educator. He earned degrees from University of Denver and University of California, Berkley, which led him to an exciting career that included world travel, work at Apple, and many years at University of Michigan as a Professor and Dean.

Throughout his life of science and math, Carl was also a great appreciator of the arts and an accomplished photographer, which he shared with UPR every year by submitting to the Annual UPR Art Mug Contest every single year it has been held. Carl was curious about everything and a dedicated lifelong learner, which was what made him such a fan of listening to Utah Public Radio.

Carl’s lifelong love was his wife Shari. Forever a kind, strong, supportive, and joyful woman, together they made an impressive pair. Their names were often heard on UPR as generous challenge donors during UPR’s member drives, and Carl and Shari also provided the initial funds UPR needed to create a mobile app. Their support for UPR didn’t stop with financial donations. Carl and Shari provided valuable feedback and ideas whenever they were asked, and even participated in UPR’s StoryCorps recording project in St. George. An eternal optimist, Carl was also an eager participant in UPR’s “One Small Step” project from StoryCorps, which paired two people who bridged a cultural divide of some kind, and brought them together for a conversation to find commonality.

Carl’s legacy lives on in many wonderful ways, including his great impact on UPR. We celebrate the incredible man Carl was – his joyfulness, his generosity, his friendship, and his optimism.

One Small Step: Crossing the age divide

Carl Berger is 83, Tamara Weldon is 30. As their conversation unfolds, we can hear how skipping a generation makes crossing the age divide both a comfortable and heartening experience.

This conversation was recorded in St. George, Utah.

Listen here to Carl's One Small Step conversation

The story of love and coma: 'Don't leave me'

Carl and Shari Berger have been married almost 55 years, and it's been a good run.

What Carl calls "one of the most exciting and most stressful and most interesting years, was that one year in 1997."

While returning from a trip to New Orleans, Carl started pacing in the airport. What started as a need to walk soon turned into something very different.

In Detroit, the doctors gave Carl pain meds and he went home and to bed. The next morning, Carl said he "woke up, stood up, and turned to you and said, 'I don't think I'm going to make it.'"

Two months later, Carl woke up in the hospital.

Listen here to Carl and Shari's StoryCorps conversation
Katie Swain
