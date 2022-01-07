From the high seas to the Aggies: The Joker’s journey with 'The Choir of Man'

The United Kingdom show The Choir of Man is coming to Utah. The show is 80 minutes of nine guys performing hit musical numbers in a pub. It features poets, tap dancers, instrumentalists and singers all performing a wide variety of musical entertainment, and yes, the bar is real and working throughout the performance.

Aled Davies, who plays The Joker in the show, has been a musician his whole life.

“I've been singing for a very, very long time,” Davies said. “I'm Welsh. So it's quite a traditional Welsh thing for young people to start singing.”

Davies started with The Choir of Man in 2019 after he got an audition with the show that was performing on a cruise ship at the time.

“I was told it was nine guys dancing and singing and playing instruments in a pub. I thought that sounded quite strange, if I'm honest. But I went to the audition, I gave it a go, and it was the most fun I've ever had in an audition room,” Davies said.

His role as The Joker has come with some challenges.

“They said, ‘You'll be playing a couple of instruments in there,’ ” Davies said. “And I said, ‘Oh great. That sounds fun. What am I playing?’ And they said, ‘Guitar, piano, ukulele, banjo, and if you could learn a bit of mandolin that'll be great.’ ”

And the tour comes with some challenges.

“Other than the tour bus, I don't think we're going to sleep in the same bed for more than like two days on this tour,” Davies said.

But Davies said it’s the life for him, and it’s the show for everyone.

“If you're a complete beginner to theater, you'll still leave the show with a smile on your face,” Davies said.

The first stop in The Choir of Man’s United States 2022 tour is Logan, Utah at the Ellen Eccles Theater on Jan. 8.