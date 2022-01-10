UDOH announces changes at COVID-19 testing sites

The Utah Department of Health announced changes to COVID-19 testing sites Friday. Effective Saturday, the Cannon Health Building, Bountiful, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and West Jordan testing sites will be by appointment only. At all sites, you must arrive at least an hour early to get tested. No tests will be given after the deadline. Testing sites will also not be giving tests to people who need them to attend an event or for regular work testing.

These changes have been made in an effort to combat the long lines that plague testing sites. UDOH officials said even with these changes, line wait times could still be up to four hours long. Officials ask for continued patience with staff as they work to administer tests.