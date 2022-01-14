Logan High conducts COVID Test to Stay event just before state-mandated program is paused

Logan High School tested most of its students for COVID on Thursday in accordance with the state’s Test to Stay mandate only to see the rule suspended by state leaders later in the day due in part to concerns about the number of tests available.

In its place, Utah will allow schools to shift to remote learning for up to four days when cases cross established thresholds.

“That came through as we had just finished our Test to Stay event,” said Logan School District communications specialist Shana Longhurst, noting the district identified from 130 to 140 positive cases after conducting tests on 1,100 to 1,300 of Logan High’s 1,450 students. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.